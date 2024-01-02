CATEGORIES
Telegram Adds A Cool Thanos Snap Effect, Better Calls, An Epic Bot Update And More

by Alan VelascoTuesday, January 02, 2024, 09:31 AM EDT
telegram update hero
Popular messaging app Telegram is starting 2024 off with an update that has a slew of new features that users will be able to enjoy. According to the Telegram team, users can expect to see “improved calls with a colorful new design that use less of your phone's battery, a new vaporize effect when you delete messages, the largest bot update in Telegram's history – and more.”

Calls are getting an overhaul, with the most noticeable alteration being backgrounds that change dynamically based on the status of the call alongside new animations. Under the hood changes by the Telegram development team mean that calls will now utilize fewer device resources, which will enable better battery life and better performance for users on older devices. The developers are also committing to continuing to improve connection and audio quality throughout 2024.

telegram update body

Another change that will surely bring a smile to the face of any Marvel fan is the addition of a Thanos snap effect, which happens after a message is deleted. While this vaporization animation started as an experimental feature on iOS for messages marked for auto-deletion, it will now be available to all users on both iOS and Android for any deleted message. The Telegram team further claims this feature is energy efficient.

Lastly, Telegram users who rely on bots will be seeing some upgrades, too. According to the development team this is “the largest update to the Bot Platform in Telegram's history. Among dozens of new features, bots can now react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, and links, send replies to other chats or topics, and much more.”

This looks to be a solid, fun update for the Telegram community. While features such as the Thanos snap will be what most users focus on it’s good to see that Telegram is putting in work towards making the app more efficient.
Tags:  instant messaging, telegram
