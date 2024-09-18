TCL Responds To QLED TV Controversy After Tests Show Missing Quantum Dots

According to a news piece published on the South Korean news site Electronic Times Internet (ETNews), tests commissioned by Hansol Chemical found that three TCL QLED televisions (specifically TCL C755, C655, and C655 Pro, none of which are sold in the U.S.) didn't contain any traces of the elements used in creating quantum dots.









What TCL says next is key, though. It added, "The QD content may vary depending on the supplier, but it definitely contains cadmium.” This would imply that customers who walk into a store to buy a TCL QLED TV may not necessarily get similar image performance from one unit to another.





We know that TCL's TV product line compete with the best like Samsung and Sony, while frequently undercutting its rivals in price. We also know that necessary corners had to be cut to achieve that value quotient, but at what cost? If customers (and tests) are finding varying results in quantum dot elements, it's only befitting for TCL to start raising its quality control efforts among all its suppliers.