TCL 20 Pro 5G Leads Mid-Range Charge With 6.67-Inch Display, Wireless Charging At $499

Consumer electronics manufacturer TCL has been working on mobile devices , both standard and experimental, for some time. Now, the company is releasing three new mid-range devices to market, but will they be able to compete?

At the high-end of today’s launch, we have the first device in the 20-series lineup, the TCL 20 Pro 5G. TCL describes this as its “most advanced phone to-date offers several display and camera upgrades from the award-winning TCL 10-series.” It features a curved 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with “NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks,” giving accurate colors and enhancing image quality.













Taking things down a notch, we have the TCL 20S, a device which “complements an active lifestyle in an affordable package, with enhanced photography and video features, plenty of storage, and a dazzling starlight design inspired by the Milky Way, embedded with micron-sized prismatic crystals.” While that is a mouthful, this is a decent-looking device with a similar 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED display.













Now at the bottom of the ladder, we have the TCL 20 SE, “an affordable, value-packed smartphone” with a 6.82” HD+ U-notch display. Inside is a Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage inside, which is not bad for just $189.99 on Amazon. If this sounds like the best budget option for you, it is available now in Nuit Black and Aurora Green.



Now at the bottom of the ladder, we have the TCL 20 SE, "an affordable, value-packed smartphone" with a 6.82" HD+ U-notch display. Inside is a Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage inside, which is not bad for just $189.99 on Amazon. If this sounds like the best budget option for you, it is available now in Nuit Black and Aurora Green.