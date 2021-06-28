TCL 20 Pro 5G Leads Mid-Range Charge With 6.67-Inch Display, Wireless Charging At $499

Consumer electronics manufacturer TCL
has been working on mobile devices
, both standard and experimental, for some time. Now, the company is releasing three new mid-range devices to market, but will they be able to compete?
TCL 20 Pro 5G
At the high-end of today’s launch, we have the first device in the 20-series lineup, the TCL 20 Pro 5G. TCL describes this as its “most advanced phone to-date offers several display and camera upgrades from the award-winning TCL 10-series.” It features a curved 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with “NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks,” giving accurate colors and enhancing image quality.
Flipping the phone over, you will find a 48MP main shooter alongside a 16MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth-sensing camera. Under the hood, this device has a Qualcomm
Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The whole thing is then powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge and 15W Qi wireless charging.
While the specs overall for this 5G phone are not too bad, the price at $499.99 is an interesting choice. Recently, the OnePlus 8 went on sale for $349
, and sales such as that will only continue. In any case, if you want to check it out, it is available on Amazon today.
TCL 20S
Taking things down a notch, we have the TCL 20S, a device which “complements an active lifestyle in an affordable package, with enhanced photography and video features, plenty of storage, and a dazzling starlight design inspired by the Milky Way, embedded with micron-sized prismatic crystals.” While that is a mouthful, this is a decent-looking device with a similar 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED display.
Around the back is a 64MP super hi-res main shooter beside 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. Inside is the Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a quite healthy 5000mAh battery. All of this runs for a paltry $249.99 on Amazon, which is a decent price all considered. If you want to grab this, it is available right now in Milky Way Black and Frosted Blue.
TCL 20 SE
Now at the bottom of the ladder, we have the TCL 20 SE, “an affordable, value-packed smartphone” with a 6.82” HD+ U-notch display. Inside is a Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage inside, which is not bad for just $189.99 on Amazon. If this sounds like the best budget option for you, it is available now in Nuit Black and Aurora Green.