TCL 20 Pro 5G Leads Mid-Range Charge With 6.67-Inch Display, Wireless Charging At $499

Consumer electronics manufacturer TCL has been working on mobile devices , both standard and experimental, for some time. Now, the company is releasing three new mid-range devices to market, but will they be able to compete?

TCL 20 Pro 5G





At the high-end of today’s launch, we have the first device in the 20-series lineup, the TCL 20 Pro 5G. TCL describes this as its “most advanced phone to-date offers several display and camera upgrades from the award-winning TCL 10-series.” It features a curved 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with “NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks,” giving accurate colors and enhancing image quality.













TCL 20S





Taking things down a notch, we have the TCL 20S, a device which “complements an active lifestyle in an affordable package, with enhanced photography and video features, plenty of storage, and a dazzling starlight design inspired by the Milky Way, embedded with micron-sized prismatic crystals.” While that is a mouthful, this is a decent-looking device with a similar 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED display.













TCL 20 SE









Now at the bottom of the ladder, we have the TCL 20 SE, “an affordable, value-packed smartphone” with a 6.82” HD+ U-notch display. Inside is a Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage inside, which is not bad for just $189.99 on Amazon. If this sounds like the best budget option for you, it is available now in Nuit Black and Aurora Green.

