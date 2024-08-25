Get TCL’s 85-Inch 4K QLED TV Under $900 And More Great Football Season TV Deals





By now, you've probably wrapped up your fantasy football draft, or at least are about to, with this year's NFL season commencing on Thursday, September 5. As kickoff approaches, you can pivot to getting your hands on a dream TV deal, especially if you've ever fantasized about owning a mammoth-sized TV without a mammoth-sized price.





TCL's 85-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV that's on sale for $897.99 at Amazon. The current discount is 44% below MSRP and matches its all-time low price. Equally notable is that fact that you can bring home a monstrous 85-inch TV not only for less than $1,000, but for under $900 with this deal (before tax, of course, because Uncle Sam gets his cut as always). If so, check outthat's on sale for. The current discount is 44% below MSRP and matches its all-time low price. Equally notable is that fact that you can bring home a monstrous 85-inch TV not only for less than $1,000, but for under $900 with this deal (before tax, of course, because Uncle Sam gets his cut as always).





You can think of the Q65 series as a mid-range lineup. It's missing premium features like OLED or mini LED, and it only features a native 60Hz refresh rate. But it brings plenty of goods for the money, including the ability to hit a faster 120Hz refresh rate at 1440p and 1080p (85-inch and 98-inch models only) via Game Accelerator, robust HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision, and HLG), QLED technology, Dolby Atmos support, and variable refresh rate support.





98-inch model for $1,997.99 at Amazon. It's not as great of a bargain as the 85-inch model, but getting close to the 100-inch mark for under two grand isn't too shabby. If you're wanting to go even BIGGER, you can score thefor. It's not as great of a bargain as the 85-inch model, but getting close to the 100-inch mark for under two grand isn't too shabby.













65-inch LG OLED Evo C4 series TV—it's on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon (save $1,103). Pricing on the C4 has been declining since it came out earlier this year, and this is the lowest we've seen it. Size certainly matters (yes, we're still talking about TVs), but if you don't need a mammoth 85-inch model and want to step up to a top-tier display technology, then check out the deal on this—it's on sale for. Pricing on the C4 has been declining since it came out earlier this year, and this is the lowest we've seen it.





In terms of picture quality, this is one of the best TVs on the market. That's in large part because it's an OLED TV, which is powered by LG's newest-generation a9 AI Processor Gen7 chip. This TV is an all-around workhorse, too, excelling at TV shows, movies, HDR content, and gaming.





To that latter end, LG has been a popular maker of OLED TVs for gamers, and the C4 delivers. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, and variable refresh rate support (it's an AMD FreeSync Premium model that also plays nice with NVIDIA G-SYNC).





Here are some more notable TV bargains...







