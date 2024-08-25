CATEGORIES
home News

Get TCL’s 85-Inch 4K QLED TV Under $900 And More Great Football Season TV Deals

by Paul LillySunday, August 25, 2024, 12:12 PM EDT
TCL TV with an NFL player on the display, on a gray gradient background.
By now, you've probably wrapped up your fantasy football draft, or at least are about to, with this year's NFL season commencing on Thursday, September 5. As kickoff approaches, you can pivot to getting your hands on a dream TV deal, especially if you've ever fantasized about owning a mammoth-sized TV without a mammoth-sized price.

If so, check out TCL's 85-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV that's on sale for $897.99 at Amazon. The current discount is 44% below MSRP and matches its all-time low price. Equally notable is that fact that you can bring home a monstrous 85-inch TV not only for less than $1,000, but for under $900 with this deal (before tax, of course, because Uncle Sam gets his cut as always).

You can think of the Q65 series as a mid-range lineup. It's missing premium features like OLED or mini LED, and it only features a native 60Hz refresh rate. But it brings plenty of goods for the money, including the ability to hit a faster 120Hz refresh rate at 1440p and 1080p (85-inch and 98-inch models only) via Game Accelerator, robust HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision, and HLG), QLED technology, Dolby Atmos support, and variable refresh rate support.

If you're wanting to go even BIGGER, you can score the 98-inch model for $1,997.99 at Amazon. It's not as great of a bargain as the 85-inch model, but getting close to the 100-inch mark for under two grand isn't too shabby.

LG OLED Evo TV on a gray gradient background.

Size certainly matters (yes, we're still talking about TVs), but if you don't need a mammoth 85-inch model and want to step up to a top-tier display technology, then check out the deal on this 65-inch LG OLED Evo C4 series TV—it's on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon (save $1,103). Pricing on the C4 has been declining since it came out earlier this year, and this is the lowest we've seen it.

In terms of picture quality, this is one of the best TVs on the market. That's in large part because it's an OLED TV, which is powered by LG's newest-generation a9 AI Processor Gen7 chip. This TV is an all-around workhorse, too, excelling at TV shows, movies, HDR content, and gaming.

To that latter end, LG has been a popular maker of OLED TVs for gamers, and the C4 delivers. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, and variable refresh rate support (it's an AMD FreeSync Premium model that also plays nice with NVIDIA G-SYNC).

Here are some more notable TV bargains...

Amazon Fire TV on a gray gradient background.
Note that the Samsung Neo QN90C with mini LED tech is a renewed model, whereas the rest are new TVs. Additionally, in most cases, the listed sizes are not the only size options that are on sale. Click on any of the links to see what's available for a particular TV model.
Tags:  deals, TVs, tcl, televisions
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment