T-Mobile Gives All Customers Unlimited Data For 60 Days, Bumps Tethering Limits For Coronavirus Relief





T-Mobile has announced its plans for dealing with the coronavirus for communities across the country. The mobile carrier says that it understands customers rely on its network to stay connected with family, loved ones, and service providers. The carrier says that keeping its customers connected and employees safe and healthy are its highest priorities.

T-Mobile says that its network is currently fully operational and functioning at 100 percent reliability. It has Network Operations Centers that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week monitoring network traffic, including 911 calls. It also has a "widespread technician workforce" that can rapidly respond to issues. T-Mobile says that the vast majority of its customers and Metro by T-Mobile customer already have unlimited talk, text, and data.

The carrier also says that T-Mobile Home Internet customers have unlimited plans with no data surcharges. In the current unique circumstances, access to unlimited data is more critical than ever according to T-Mo. The carrier will take measures to ensure that all current T-Mobile customers on plans that currently have data are provided unlimited connectivity for learning and work. All current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who have plans that have data will have unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days, excluding roaming.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers have an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot/tethering service for the next 60 days with that service activating soon. T-Mobile is also working with Lifeline partners to provide customers up to 5GB of additional data per month over the next two months. Additional data is offered for free to schools, and students using T-Mobile EmpowerED digital learning programs providing at least 20 GB of data per month for the next 60 days.

Customers are also getting free international calling to level 3 impacted countries. T-Mobile is encouraging all employees in roles that allow the option to work from home through the end of the month to do so. Employees who don't have that option are being supported with flexible work schedules and additional paid time off for sickness and family support.

In other T-Mobile news, T-Mobile announced last weekend that it was giving away free Galaxy S20 5G smartphones in a contest, entries are being accepted through Monday.