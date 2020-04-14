CATEGORIES
by Shane McGlaun
Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 09:05 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 System Update Brings Button Remapping, SD Data Transfers And More

Nintendo says that it is continually improving the functionality of its game consoles and services to make them more enjoyable for the end-user. As part of those efforts, Nintendo has announced that a new software update for the Switch game console is available to download now, which takes the system software to version 10.0.0.

Nintendo says in most situations, the Switch will automatically download the most recent system update while it's connected to the internet. Users can also verify their current system version and start the update manually from the System Settings menu. Nintendo says that users who are unable to perform the system update should restart the console and try again.

Multiple new features have come to the Switch with version 10.0.0 of the system software. The features include a new bookmark feature that allows a maximum of 300 news items to be bookmarked. A new option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card has been added. However, Nintendo says some saved data and updates can't be transferred to an SD card.

Another big update that fans will appreciate is an option that allows the remapping of controller buttons. Nintendo says that analog stick and button configurations can be changed for each paired controller via Systems Settings > Controllers and Sensors. Remapping will work with the Joy-Cons, Switch Pro Controller, and on the Switch Lite system. A new section has been added in User Settings offering six new icons from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Play Activity Settings. New selections for user profile icons have also been added.

The new Nintendo Switch update also brings general system stability improvements. Nintendo recently told Switch owners not to clean their devices with alcohol-based cleaners or sanitizing wipes due to risk of damage to the plastic housing.



Via:  Nintendo
