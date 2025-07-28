CATEGORIES
Switch 2 Game Deals Bring Rare Discounts On Zelda, Mario And More

by Paul LillyMonday, July 28, 2025, 10:55 AM EDT
Screenshot of Mario Kart World
Finding a discount on a first-party Nintendo game is like coming across an untapped mine of unobtanium. It's pretty rare, is what we're getting at. Rare as those discounts are, you can actually score a deal from time to time, and right now there are several Switch and Switch 2 games on sale, as well as a spattering of related accessories to level up your handheld gaming experience.

One of those titles is Mario Kart World, which you can snag from Woot for $71.99 (10% off). Quite frankly, you'd have been better off springing for the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $499 rather than the standalone Switch 2 that's priced at $449. But hey, hindsight is 20/20, right? And to be fair, maybe the non-bundled Switch 2 was the only one you could find in stock when you bought it. Whatever the case, if you're looking to score Mario Kart World, now is your chance to get it for a bit less than MSRP. And, it appears to be the physical version.

You can also score Switch 2 editions of both modern Zelda games at a discount versus MSRP, along with several first- and third-party Switch 1 titles. Here's a look...

Banner image for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
This is just a partial list of what's currently available at Woot, which is owned by Amazon. You can also find some Switch accessories, as well as games and other gear for other platforms, such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Just visit Woot's Video Game Super Sale page and get ready to scroll (there's a TON of stuff on discount right now).

Where To Buy A Switch 2 Console

Nintendo Switch 2 with Joy-Cons on a red background.

Finally, if you're looking to score a Switch 2 console, you'll be happy to know that the shortage situation is easing up. We're seeing units in stock and available to order at multiple retailers, including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Additionally, the upcoming Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Bundle is up for preorder and releases on October 16, 2025.

Here are a bunch of Switch 2 listings (not all of which are in stock, but several of them are)...
