Surviving Mars Is Now Free To Download For PC Through September 8, Grab It ASAP
However, you don't have much time to act. The game is only available from now until 1 pm ET on Wednesday, September 8th. However, if you do manage to sneak in before the cutoff to obtain the game, here's what awaits you:
Surviving Mars is a sci-fi city builder all about colonizing Mars and surviving the process. Choose a space agency for resources and financial support before determining a location for your colony. Build domes and infrastructure, research new possibilities and utilize drones to unlock more elaborate ways to shape and expand your settlement. Cultivate your own food, mine minerals or just relax by the bar after a hard day's work. Most important of all, though, is keeping your colonists alive. Not an easy task on a strange new planet.
To claim the game, you'll, of course, want to make sure that your PC meets the minimum requirements and have a Steam account on file to initiate the download. Once you activate your free purchase, it's yours to keep forever... or at least until you're ready to leave Earth behind and hop on a SpaceX Super Heavy booster to take off on a one-way ticket to Mars in the next decade or so.