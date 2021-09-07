Surviving Mars Is Now Free To Download For PC Through September 8, Grab It ASAP





If you're in the market for an adventure to the Red Planet, and you don't have Elon Musk 's ambition (or billions), we have the next best thing for you. Surviving Mars, which Haemimont Games developed, is currently available for free from the Steam store.

However, you don't have much time to act. The game is only available from now until 1 pm ET on Wednesday, September 8th. However, if you do manage to sneak in before the cutoff to obtain the game, here's what awaits you:

Surviving Mars is a sci-fi city builder all about colonizing Mars and surviving the process. Choose a space agency for resources and financial support before determining a location for your colony. Build domes and infrastructure, research new possibilities and utilize drones to unlock more elaborate ways to shape and expand your settlement. Cultivate your own food, mine minerals or just relax by the bar after a hard day's work. Most important of all, though, is keeping your colonists alive. Not an easy task on a strange new planet.

Surviving Mars isn't a game that will heavily tax your gaming rig, as the recommended specs only call for a 5generation Intel Core i5 (or newer) processor, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce 750 Ti or equivalent graphics processor. Heck, the game only takes up 6GB of storage space, which is mere peanuts compared to some of today's AAA games that will suck up 100GB or more.

To claim the game, you'll, of course, want to make sure that your PC meets the minimum requirements and have a Steam account on file to initiate the download. Once you activate your free purchase, it's yours to keep forever... or at least until you're ready to leave Earth behind and hop on a SpaceX Super Heavy booster to take off on a one-way ticket to Mars in the next decade or so.