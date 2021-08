Superman Makes His Official Debut In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

With the alien invasion of Fortnite island in full swing, what better way to fight fire with fire with another alien named Clark Kent? With new battle pass quests from Epic Games , players will restore Clark Kent’s memories and unlock his heroic gear.













As part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, the new Superman quests and rewards tell the tale of the Man of Steel coming to the island . Unfortunately, it appears his memories were stolen from him, and working through quests one through five will help Kent figure out what happened. After that, you can help Superman return to power with several other quests which give extra rewards.Besides the main questline, players can also “unlock even more Superman rewards for completing certain amounts of Chapter 2 Season 7 Epic Quests.” This includes a Superman dark variant that comes with a glider, banner, pickaxe, and dark outfits that look pretty slick.If you always wanted to be a hero, now you can in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, with the new Superman outfit and kit. If you work to unlock all the rewards, let us know how it went in the comments below.