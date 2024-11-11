CATEGORIES
Super Nintendo World Direct Is Today: How To Watch And What To Expect

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, November 11, 2024, 10:30 AM EDT
donkey kong
If the words Super Nintendo bring back fond memories, Nintendo intends to keep refreshing your memory banks with more nostalgia. The next Super Nintendo World Direct will be presented today, November 11, at 5 PM ET with new exciting tidbits. The primary candidate on the calendar is not the limelight superstar Mario, nor is it his green-wearing brother, Luigi. 

Instead, Donkey Kong, the barrel hurling fan favorite, is getting his own Donkey Kong Country at Super Nintendo World. No, this is not a new game, but a real-world place at Universal Studios in Japan. Nintendo has been branching out to a plethora of media for its impressive collection of intellectual property, which rests deeply in the hearts of almost every gamer. 

NINTENDO

Remember to set your Nintendo Alarmo clock for 5 PM today, so you don't miss the short 10-minute announcement. 

Theme parks is one such venture, bringing the world of Donkey Kong and Mario to life. Super Nintendo World is also opening up at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida this upcoming May 22 of 2025. 


Super Nintendo World has also been exciting fans at Universal Studios in Hollywood, located in California. With a Disney-like atmosphere, all of the theme parks have all of your favorite Nintendo characters, and interesting attractions based on the game worlds. For example, Mario Kart is featured prominently with real life depictions of racing  that you can do at the parks. 

Donkey Kong Country, which debuted on the Super Nintendo game console, is considered one of the greatest Nintendo games of all time. With the interactive park, you should expect to see many Donkey Kong related activities that draws heavily on the cast so familiar to many gamers. 

While this is exciting news for park goers, Nintendo fans are also anticipating the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2025. With the expected boost in performance, we are likely to see even more impressive renditions of Mario, Luigi, and Donkey Kong franchises. While Nintendo is gameplay first, graphics second, it is refreshing to see an update to better allow it to bring these games to a higher technical standard. 

The console is the core of Nintendo, but it has been branching out to these varied areas in the last few years. The Alarmo clock, and even a Nintendo Music app are notable items, with the push into theme parks and movies. If Donkey Kong Country at Universal Studios in Japan gets a good reception, we are willing to bet we may even see a Donkey Kong themed movie sometime in the future. 
