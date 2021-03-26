CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdFriday, March 26, 2021, 09:14 AM EDT

Original Super Mario Bros. Cartridge Hits $310K In Potential Record Breaking Auction

Late last year, a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 for NES went up for auction with a starting bid at $62,500. After 20 different bidders got in on the auction, that price rose to a whopping $156,000, which beat out the previous record of $114,000 for an NES game. Now, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. is up for auction, and it is currently sitting at $310,000 with seven days left. This auction could beat out the most expensive video game collectible of all time in base value.

Though it may be one of the most common video games out there, it is fairly rare to find an NES copy of Super Mario Bros in near-mint condition. Wata Games is a renowned gaming grader who gave this copy of Super Mario Bros a 9.6 rating out of 10 with an A+ seal rating. Essentially, if you were to dole out the cash for this, it would be like buying the game new from the store back in 1985.

What's more is that current and future bids would break the record for video game collectibles, provided the sale is completed. Back in 2020, a rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype ended up selling for around $360,000, including buyer's premium. The Super Mario Bros. copy for sale, including the buyer's premium, is sitting at an eye-watering $372,000.

Though it is an astounding amount of money, it would be incredible to own a piece of history such as this. Perhaps, however, it should not go to a private owner but a museum to help showcase video games' history. In any case, if you want to pony up the cash to buy the copy for yourself, you can do so here.
