Original Super Mario Bros. Cartridge Hits $310K In Potential Record Breaking Auction





Late last year, a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 for NES went up for auction with a starting bid at $62,500. After 20 different bidders got in on the auction, that price rose to a whopping $156,000, which beat out the previous record of $114,000 for an NES game. Now, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. is up for auction, and it is currently sitting at $310,000 with seven days left. This auction could beat out the most expensive video game collectible of all time in base value.

Though it may be one of the most common video games out there, it is fairly rare to find an NES copy of Super Mario Bros in near-mint condition. Wata Games is a renowned gaming grader who gave this copy of Super Mario Bros a 9.6 rating out of 10 with an A+ seal rating. Essentially, if you were to dole out the cash for this, it would be like buying the game new from the store back in 1985.







— Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) March 25, 2021



This has a good chance of eclipsing the $360,000 hammer price for the Play Station prototype and becoming the highest-priced collectible game ever sold. pic.twitter.com/lS6bjtuV1v — Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) March 25, 2021