Nintendo 1-Ups Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary With Amazing New And Classic Games For Switch
2020 marks the 35th anniversary of the release of the original Super Mario Bros. Many anticipated that Nintendo would celebrate this anniversary in a big way, and we finally have received more details about this celebration. Nintendo plans to release several new and classic Super Mario games, host Super Mario events, and offer various pieces of merch for fans.
Fans will perhaps be the most excited about the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. This is a package that includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. All three games have been optimized for the Nintendo Switch. The package also features an in-game music mode where players will be able to listen to music from all three games even when their screen is off. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available from September 18th to March 31, 2021.
Nintendo also announced Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Super Mario 3D World was originally available on the Wii U. This new and improved game will include online co-op and local multiplayer in several of the creative levels. The game will be available on February 12, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo promises to provide more details at a later date.
There were a few rather unexpected announcements during the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct event. First, Nintendo plans to launch Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Players will use their Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite to drive remote-controlled vehicles, while the cars and the race course will appear on the player’s screen. This is certainly a new and unusual take on the Mario Kart series. The game will be available on October 16th for $99.99 USD. Players will currently be able to choose between a Mario or Luigi set.
Second, Nintendo will soon release an updated Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. The original Game & Watch was first released in 1980 and functioned both as a game system and digital clock. This device also works in the same way, but incorporates a full-color LCD screen. It includes Super Marios Bros., Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels (known as Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan), a version of Game & Watch: Ball that features Mario, and “35 little touches to discover.”
A few games will also be added to Nintendo Switch Online. Upgraded editions of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2, and Super Mario Bros. 3 have just been added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog. Gamers can also look forward to playing Super Mario Bros. 35. Thirty-five online players will compete to be the last man standing. This will be a digital-only game that will be exclusive for Nintendo Switch Online members. It launches on October 1st and will be available to play until March 31, 2021.
This anniversary celebration would not be complete without a few events and merch releases. All of the celebratory events are unsurprisingly online. They range from a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in-game online tournament to a Super Mario themed Splatfest in Splatoon 2.
Fans will be able to get their hands on a wide variety of items including PUMA RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 basketball shoes and LEGO Super Mario sets. The LEGO NES Super Mario Bros. set has already received high praise from fans.
What do you think HotHardware readers? Will you be picking up any of the new games or merch? Let us know in the comments below.
