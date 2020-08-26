Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection Could Hop Onto Nintendo Switch This Week





Has it really been 35 years already since Super Mario Bros. first graced the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)? It sure has, which means two things: I'm old, and a celebration is in the works. Rumor has it Nintendo will be launching a Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection, and that it will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in short order.





Nothing has been confirmed as of this moment, but you just know Nintendo is going to do something—anything—to celebrate the occasion. I hope so, anyway. The persisting rumor is that both Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection and Super Mario 3D World Deluxe will be getting their own releases, with Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat feeling confident it will happen this Friday.







"lol OK -- before everyone goes to Party City to get their Super Mario birthday balloons, let me clarify that I'm feeling pretty good about Friday for this, but it's still not a guarantee," Grubb said.





He made the comment in reference to a tweet about Super Mario 3D World Deluxe, and a video rounding up the various rumors to this point.





What all this essentially boils down to is a set of 3D remasters of a whole bunch of Mario games. Grubb wrote in May that "Nintendo is pursuing something like a Super Mario All-Stars 2 for the 3D Mario games." Super Mario 64 (1996) would be included, as would Super Mario Sunshine (2002) and Super Mario Galaxy (2007), according to his sources.





But that's not all. Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection is also rumored to possibly include other titles as well, like Super Mario Galaxy 2. According to previous chatter, Super Mario 64 will be a "slightly better looking" port stretched to fit wide screens, while Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy will both be HD ports.





"I think there might be a couple visual upgrades for models, but I think for the most part, it'll be more or less the original game in widescreen," leaker Zippo stated on Resetera in July.





If Grubb is correct, we will find out for sure what Nintendo is planning for the momentous occasion on Friday, August 28.

