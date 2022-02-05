Big Super Bowl TV Deals Slash Hundreds Off Samsung QLED Beauties, TCL, Vizio And More
To kick things off, we have the Vizio Series 4K HDR10+ AirPlay (pictured at the top), with built-in Chromecast and HDMI 2.1 with Variable Refresh Rate support. This 55-inch television offers a native 4K resolution and supports a bunch of virtual assistants and automation tech, including Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. This model also supports AMD Freesync, making it a great choice for gamers to get smooth, jutter-free animations. You can get it for $578.00 on Amazon, which knocks $171.99 off the price tag.
Next, take a look at this stunning Samsung Neo QLED. While this baby is a bit pricier than some other options, you'll definitely get what you pay for with this model. The Q90A supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, it feature a 120Hz 4K display, and Samsung’s Neo QLED tech. All told, we think this is the best-looking display on our list. Pick up the SAMSUNG Neo QLED QN90A from Amazon for $1297.99, which is a whopping $502 off its normal price tag.
For our third entry in this list, we have the TCL 4K HDR Roku Smart TV. This budget-friendly option comes with a slew of cool features, such as support for Alexa or Google Assistant, as well as the Roku Mobile App. It also supports 4K at 60Hz. Despite all of those features, and it's relatively large 55" panel, you can pick up for only $349.99 on Amazon, a nice $250 discount.
The deals don’t stop there though, there’s many more where that came from, check out the rest of the deals we have rounded up for you:
- Vizio V555-J01 4K HDR AirPlay And Chromecast HDMI 2.1 With Game Mode $384.00 (save $115.99, 23% off)
- Hisense U7G QLED 4K Android Smart $599.99 (save $250.99, 29% off)
- Sony X85J 4K HDR 120Hz $748.00 (save 251.99, 25% off)
- Samsung TU-8300 4K HDR With Smart Alexa $497.99 (save $102, $17% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max $39.99 (save $15, 27% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K $29.99 (save $15, $33% off)
As you can see, these TV and streaming device deals are poised to save you some big bucks. If you take the plunge on anything featured here, let us know in the comments below.