Last Minute Super Bowl 4K TV Deals Bring Big Savings Up To 53%





The day of the big game is has finally arrived and while it's too late to have a TV delivered in time (unless shopping at Best Buy or Walmart and with a local pick-up option), there are some super-sized deals on big screen TVs that you can take advantage of today, Super Bowl Sunday. And, all of the discounted models here should arrive in time for NBA all-star weekend.

Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

65-inch Hisense R6 series 4K TV, which is on sale for $379.99 (53% off). We don't recommend ever paying full price for this model, as it's often on sale, though for whatever reason it has shot up to near Hisense's bold MSRP several times over the past several months. Now is the time to pick this TV up, if you've had it on your radar.





This is an entry-level model, hence it's why you can bring home a 65-incher for under $400. While it's not in the same league as a premium TV, the bang-for-buck here is still very high, given the size, price, and assortment of features—full array LED backlight, robust HDR support (including Dolby Vision), Alexa support, and built-in Roku support, to name a few.

Hisense Quantum ULED U6 4K TV









75-inch Hisense U6HF series, priced at $629.99 (45% off). It's a similar TV, though its a newer series (2022) a little higher quality with quantum dot technology. And while it features the same native 60Hz refresh rate, it offers a 240Hz 'motion rate' as opposed to 120Hz, for those don't end up toggling motion rate off.





Compared the U6H series, the U6HF denotes that it's a Fire TV model. Other features include HDR support (HDR, HDR10, HDR+, and Dolby Vision), an included Alexa Voice Remote, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and 220 local dimming zones.

LG C3 Evo OLED TV









55-inch LG C3 Evo TV for $1,196.99 (34% off). Pricing on OLED has come down quite a bit in the last couple of years, and it's partly because LG has been so aggressive about pushing a wide range of models into the mainstream. For anyone who wants to take the plunge into OLED territory, one of the better values is this.





The C3 is one of the newest additions (2023 model) and is considered a mid-range unit, but that's among LG's own OLED TVs. As a whole, this is very much a high-end TV that excels at everything, from movies and TV shows, to sports and gaming.





With regards to gaming, the C3 serves up a native 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support.

More TV Deasl From Hisense, LG And Others

