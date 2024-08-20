CATEGORIES
Suit Up For Tesla To Train Its Humanoid Robot And You Could Earn Up To $48 An Hour

by Tim SweezyTuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:33 AM EDT
hero tesla optimus humanoid robot walking in plant
Tesla wants to pay humans up to $48 an hour to suit up in a motion capture suit to help train its Optimus humanoid robot. Candidates need to be able to walk 7+ hours a day while carrying up to 30lbs, and need to be within a certain height range in order to work with the motion capture suit.

Humanoid robots have been making strides over the last decade or so, with companies such as Figure recently showing off its progress at a BMW plant with its Figure 02 model, and Japanese scientists creating a creepy smiling face robot from living skin cells. Tesla is also working on its own humanoid robot to lend a helping hand in its electric car manufacturing process. However, the Musk owned car manufacturer still needs humans to help train their robot replacements, and the pay is not too shabby.


On the Tesla Careers website, a listing for a Data Collection Operator, Tesla Bot exists. The listing falls under the category of AI & Robotics, with the full-time job opening being available in Palo Alto, California. Primary objectives for the role are to collect data, assist with engineering requests, and report equipment feedback. Tesla remarked in the listing, “We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of Tesla Bot.”

Before anyone gets too excited about the possibility of helping train a Tesla Bot, they will first need to be within a certain height range of 5-foot 7-inches and 5-foot 11-inches. Tesla only states this is because the “role requires the use of motion capture suits.” Other things potential candidates will need to bring to the table are the ability to wear and operate a motion capture suit for extended periods of time, and continuous hand/eye coordination and fine manipulation, body coordination, and kinesthetic awareness and ability to walk up/downstairs.

When it comes to what candidates can expect in terms of compensation, the company states it will range from $25.25 - $48 an hour, with cash and/or stock awards, and benefits also available. Candidates will also need to be able to work a flexible schedule, with travel being required up to 25% of the time, including daily and regional driving.

Anyone interested in applying for the role of Tesla Data Collection Operator, Tesla Bot, can visit the Tesla Career website.
