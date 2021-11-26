Microsoft Is Emailing Xbox Series X Purchase Invites As Retailer Restocks Dry Up





Black Friday is officially (and finally) here and if you're lucky, you might be able to score a new game console. Chances are you'll strike out, though, as restocks come and go in the blink of an eye. If you're having a tough time finding one in stock, all might not be lost—check your email inbox to see if Microsoft sent you an invitation to purchase the Xbox Series X from the Microsoft Store.





Microsoft's been sending out private invites this past week, and I can confirm they're legitimate. At least two of us here at HotHardware received one, myself included, which I took advantage of for a family member who had been on the hunt for one. And yes, it arrived (rather quickly, too). Here's what the email looks like...







Click to Enlarge







According to the email, Microsoft has earmarked a limited supply of Xbox Series X consoles for these private invites. It's not entirely clear how Microsoft selects who will receive an invitation, only that they're reserved for people who "signed up to received emails about product offers." Beyond that, only Microsoft knows the criteria.





This is a little more expensive than buying the Xbox Series X by itself, though not by a ton. You have to tack on a game and an extra controller. Game options include...