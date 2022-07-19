Stray Coughs Up A Hairball On PC As Devs Acknowledge Major Stuttering Issue





Broad stereotypes aside, there are all kinds of video games, but one of the most underserved types of games has to be the "play as a cat" game. There have been a few; the excellent Catlateral Damage comes to mind. (Also surprisingly violent, ironically.) The most recent release in this delightfully feline micro-genre is the game Stray from newbie developers BlueTwelve Studio.





Unfortunately, reviewers also say that the PC version suffers from a serious stuttering issue. Sam Machkovech, who reviewed the game for Ars Technica, says that the source of the stutters is shader compilation. Shaders are simply programs that run on the GPU, and like regular CPU code, shaders have to be compiled to machine code before they can be executed.









The thing is, as game graphics get more and more complex and shader code becomes more and more involved, shader compilation both happens more frequently and takes longer when it does. This can lead to a stuttery experience that feels terrible to actually play. Note that shader compilation only needs to happen one time; once the shader is compiled, it can be loaded from the cache instantaneously.





This problem isn't exclusive to Stray by any means. Actually, its become rather endemic to PC games based on the Unreal Engine . The problem seems to be that the default settings for Unreal Engine projects configure the engine to exclusively use just-in-time (JIT) compilation, and most developers don't know any better than to configure or offer another option.







