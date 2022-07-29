Steam Now Supports These Nintendo And Sega Controllers For Glorious Retro PC Gaming







Valve 's attempt at making Steam as universal as possible definitely gets some credit here. The Nintendo Online controllers include the classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controller, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) controller, the Nintendo 64 (N64) controller, and the Sega Genesis controller.





This is fantastic news for anyone who's still fond of those classic gamepads but want to use them with games via Steam. As more developers start to release things like arcade classics and collections on PC, like Sega has done with some classic Sonic collections, using these old school controllers just seems like a common sense decision.





Nintendo Online Sega Genesis Controller



Nintendo Online Sega Genesis Controller

For fans of fighting games, though, there is also now support for the Qanba Obsidian and Dragon Arcade Joysticks, as well as the HORI FIghting Stick mini 4. On top of this there is now better support for Sony DualSense controllers, including a firmware update dialogue for Windows users.





Of course, because this is a Steam update, it means all devices that run Steam, including the Steam Deck, have received these updates, so you could enjoy some retro gaming with the Nintendo Online peripherals, or these fight sticks on the go. Using Steam Big Picture in combination with Non-XInput (like Xbox) controllers is actually a very solid way to navigate your games library and even add controller support for controllers in games that may not support that particular type of controller.





Nintendo Online Nintendo 64 Controller



Nintendo Online Nintendo 64 Controller