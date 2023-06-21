CATEGORIES
home News

Steam Next Fest Is Live With Hundreds Of Free Game Demos, Dev Livestreams And More

by Zak KillianWednesday, June 21, 2023, 05:15 PM EDT
hero steamnextfest
It's summertime, readers, and you know what that means: it's too darn hot. That's why you should stay inside and try out some demos of new and upcoming indie games. There's no shortage—the Steam Next Fest is on once again, and Valve is hosting hundreds of game demos and livestreams from game developers hoping to release the next big hit.

The Fest runs through June 26th, and Valve has a page up that has some discovery tools with filters to help you find what you're looking for. If you're the meticulous type who likes to research before diving into a title, there are literally dozens of livestreams available at any given moment, and there are also developer chats and community events happening all the time.

nextfestgamescollage

Of course, the meat of the Next Fest are the free demos. Every single game listed on the Next Fest page has a demo available, and the available game demos encompass all genres and styles of game. Frankly, if you can't find something to try in the Next Fest, we think that's probably on you, but to help you along, we'll recommend a half-dozen titles for which we tried the demos and were impressed.

alienhominid2

First up, we've got a real throwback title. Remember The Behemoth? You might recall them from the original Alien Hominid game, and if not, perhaps from fantastic multiplayer beat-'em-up Castle Crashers. Well, there's a new Alien Hominid title on the way called Alien Hominid Invasion, and this time, it supports four-player co-op. Frankly, the title is basically a fusion of the two aforementioned Behemoth titles, and we're completely here for it.

Beyond Sunset is an upcoming first-person shooter made in a heavily-modified Doom engine. That's Doom (1993), not Doom (2016). It has an excellently-realized cyberpunk aesthetic and combat gameplay that really has to be played first-hand to be appreciated. With amazing sprite work and incredible level design given the limitations of the technology, this one has been a long time coming, but is still eagerly anticipated. The demo is very short, but absolutely incredible and recommended for any fans of fast-paced FPS games.

If you've ever played a Vanillaware game—that would be titles like Muramasa: The Demon Blade or Dragon's Crown—then both the visual style and gameplay of Detained: Too Good for School will be immediately familiar. In this game, you play a juvenile delinquent on a quest to avenge her brother's death, and you'll have to punch, kick, and grab your way through hundreds of enemies on your quest. We're big fans of developer O.T.K Games' previous title, The Vagrant, and this one is a step up in every way.

One of the biggest success stories of the first Steam Next Fest was a first-person movement shooter called Severed Steel. That game is out now out all PC platforms as well as consoles, so the developer has moved on to its next title: Echo Point Nova, another extremely fast-paced FPS game where you battle foes while traversing diverse environments with a hoverboard and a grappling hook. It's sort of like the unholy lovechild of Ultrakill and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, with a little bit of Bulletstorm thrown in. If you play one demo from this post, make it this one.

littlekitty

To take a break from all the murder and destruction, we tried out the demo for Little Kitty, Big City and were instantly charmed by its cute presentation. This is an open-world adventure game where you play, yes, a little kitty free to explore a big city. The ultimate goal of the game is to get home, but there's a lot to see and do along the way, including doing tasks for your animal friends or simply wreaking havoc as only a cat can. This one was a surprise for us, and it's worth a try if you dig cute games.

newcycle

Finally, we wanted to spotlight New Cycle, the only non-action game in our list. New Cycle is a blend of a city builder and a factory simulation à la Factorio. This game has absolutely gorgeous presentation, particularly for a smaller developer. The UI is surprisingly well-thought-out, too. Your goal is to rebuild civilization after an apocalyptic solar flare destroys the modern world. There's more to worry about than just industrialization, and the simulation in this game seems quite complex. Grab the demo if you're interested.


If none of these grab your fancy, check out Valve's video above for some more recommendations, or simply head over to the Steam Store's Next Fest page to browse the selection of free game demos on offer. Heck, even if you don't find something that makes you squeal with glee, just grab a demo for anything and try it out. You might be surprised at how much fun you have.
Tags:  Gaming, STEAM, PC gaming, Game Demos
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment