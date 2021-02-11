CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, February 11, 2021, 11:26 AM EDT

Steam's Lunar New Year 2021 Game Sale Start And End Times Have Been Leaked

Steam Lunar New Year Sale
At this point, I will be working on my backlog of games in my Steam library for the next 450 years or so, because I have been conditioned (like Pavlov's dog) to stock up on titles every time there is a sale. And I am okay with the situation. If you are too, then here's a heads up you might appreciate—Steam's Lunar New Year Sale is likely kicking off later today.

There has not been an official announcement, but if there is a trusted source for this kind of information, it is Twitter user Steam Database (@SteamDB). They actually gave the first advanced notice almost a full month ago, claiming the date and time were "leaked from an email to Steam partners." Plus the Chinese New Year is February 12, so the timing makes sense.

"The sale starts today, in less than 10 hours from this tweet. And for everyone that noticed this year is the year of the Ox," @SteamDB posted in the wee hours of the morning.

According to the screenshot they dug up, the Steam Lunar New Year Sale will commence precisely at 10:00 am Pacific (1:00 pm Eastern) today, and run until Monday, February 15. Since it is not actually live yet, we do not know all of the games that will be discounted, and what kind of savings are in store. Based on past sales, however, you can expect reducing pricing on a wide range of titles, probably up to 75 percent off, or more.

Cities: Skylines
Cities: Skylines is free to play all weekend

While you wait, here are some games that are discounted ahead of the sale...
You can also find discounted games at GOG, like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (GOTY Edition) for $9.99 (80% off) and Hitman: Blood Money for $1.99 (80% off). Happy gaming!
Tags:  Gaming, STEAM, Valve

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms