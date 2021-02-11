Steam's Lunar New Year 2021 Game Sale Start And End Times Have Been Leaked

At this point, I will be working on my backlog of games in my Steam library for the next 450 years or so, because I have been conditioned (like Pavlov's dog) to stock up on titles every time there is a sale. And I am okay with the situation. If you are too, then here's a heads up you might appreciate—Steam's Lunar New Year Sale is likely kicking off later today.





There has not been an official announcement, but if there is a trusted source for this kind of information, it is Twitter user Steam Database (@SteamDB). They actually gave the first advanced notice almost a full month ago, claiming the date and time were "leaked from an email to Steam partners." Plus the Chinese New Year is February 12, so the timing makes sense.





"The sale starts today, in less than 10 hours from this tweet. And for everyone that noticed this year is the year of the Ox," @SteamDB posted in the wee hours of the morning.





According to the screenshot they dug up, the Steam Lunar New Year Sale will commence precisely at 10:00 am Pacific (1:00 pm Eastern) today, and run until Monday, February 15. Since it is not actually live yet, we do not know all of the games that will be discounted, and what kind of savings are in store. Based on past sales, however, you can expect reducing pricing on a wide range of titles, probably up to 75 percent off, or more.







While you wait, here are some games that are discounted ahead of the sale...