Steam Is Getting A Major Redesign And You Can Test It Out Now

by Alan VelascoMonday, July 28, 2025, 03:42 PM EDT
Steam users can look forward to a more refined experience according to Valve, as the company updates its storefront to better fit the way players use it to buy and play games. The store menu within the Steam Client will be treated to a variety of changes that that the company says will “help users find new and exciting games to play” on the platform.

The most noticeable changes will be coming to the left column and top menu bar. The left column is currently the home for a recommendation section, where users can browse by category and genre. These will now be rolled into the menu bar located at the top, which will now span across the entirety of the client and disappear and reappear as a user scrolls. These changes will provide a cleaner interface that stays out of the way most of the time.

The search bar is also getting some modifications. It will now be a more prominent feature of the menu bar and is more versatile too. As players search for something, they will be shown what’s currently popular with other players, games that had been part of prior searches, other items such as categories and publishers, and will be able to use an advanced search option.

Players looking to randomly browse to find a new game will also see some welcomed enhancements. Clicking on the browse tab will now present users with “Top Destinations” that include titles that are currently labeled as “top sellers” or those that are on sale under a section called “discounts & events.” Other useful sections will include new releases, free to play games, demos and a user wishlist.

This new experience is currently available in beta, which players can check out right now. Feedback received from the beta period will be used to improve this upcoming overhaul.
Tags:  Gaming, STEAM, Valve, pc-gaming
