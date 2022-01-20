Steam Deck Verified: Here Are All The Games That Made The Compatibility List So Far
Sure, that Twitter verification badge might be cool, but if you're a game developer you might be more interested in a Steam Deck Verified rating. This lets gamers know a title has been tested and found to work exceptionally well on the Steam Deck with little or no user intervention for a "start and go" experience. If you're wondering which titles will make the cut on launch day, we know of several dozen already.
The list will undoubtedly grow between now and when the Steam Deck begins shipping out to customers next month. But for the time being, Valve has pushed out the first batch of Steam Deck Verified games, as conveniently corralled by the folks who run SteamDB. There are 38 titles so far, plus 24 marked as "Playable" and five that are "Unsupported."
Here's a video explaining what exactly each of the designations (and accompany logos) mean...
If you'd rather not watch the video, here's the skinny...
- Verified: Your game passes all compatibility checks and is a great experience on Steam Deck.
- Playable: Your game functions on Deck, but requires extra steps or manual work from the user.
- Unsupported: Your game does not function on Deck due to incompatibility with Proton or specific hardware components.
- Unknown: Your game hasn't been checked you.
Note that these ratings can change over time as developers release updates or as Valve improves the Steam Deck's software. So just because is unsupported today does not necessarily mean that will be the case tomorrow (or next week or next month or...).
As to the initial list of 38 Verified titles, here they are...
- Portal 2
- Thje Binding of Issac: Rebirth
- Celeste
- Hollow Knight
- Dishonored
- Risk of Rain 2
- Cuphead
- Castle Crashers
- Psychonauts 2
- Webbed
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
- Noita
- Dark Souls III
- Gunfire Reborn
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Death's Door
- Manifold Garden
- Into the Breach
- Death Stranding
- The Messenger
- Ape Out
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- Mad Max
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Circuit Superstars
- Scarlet Nexus
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Sable
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Tunche
- RAD
This list obviously represents a tiny fraction of the total number of games available through Steam. However, it takes time to test for compatibility, and Valve is in the process of reviewing its entire catalog. These will be easy to navigate on the Steam Deck. In the meantime, you can head to SteamDB and sort the Verified games in the instant search section (under Platforms).