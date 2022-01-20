Steam Deck Verified: Here Are All The Games That Made The Compatibility List So Far

Here's a video explaining what exactly each of the designations (and accompany logos) mean...



Verified: Your game passes all compatibility checks and is a great experience on Steam Deck.

Playable: Your game functions on Deck, but requires extra steps or manual work from the user.

Unsupported: Your game does not function on Deck due to incompatibility with Proton or specific hardware components.

Unknown: Your game hasn't been checked you.

Note that these ratings can change over time as developers release updates or as Valve improves the Steam Deck's software. So just because is unsupported today does not necessarily mean that will be the case tomorrow (or next week or next month or...).









As to the initial list of 38 Verified titles, here they are...

Portal 2

Thje Binding of Issac: Rebirth

Celeste

Hollow Knight

Dishonored

Risk of Rain 2

Cuphead

Castle Crashers

Psychonauts 2

Webbed

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition

Noita

Dark Souls III

Gunfire Reborn

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Tetris Effect: Connected

Total War: Warhammer II

Death's Door

Manifold Garden

Into the Breach

Death Stranding

The Messenger

Ape Out

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

Mad Max

Final Fantasy

Guacamelee! 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Super Mega Baseball 3

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Circuit Superstars

Scarlet Nexus

Remnant: From the Ashes

Sable

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Tunche

RAD

This list obviously represents a tiny fraction of the total number of games available through Steam. However, it takes time to test for compatibility, and Valve is in the process of reviewing its entire catalog. These will be easy to navigate on the Steam Deck. In the meantime, you can head to SteamDB and sort the Verified games in the instant search section (under Platforms).

