Steam Deck Handheld Is Gaining TPM Support So Gamers Can Install Windows 11
Valve is very close to officially supporting Windows 11 on its Steam Deck handheld game console. Future SteamOS and BIOS updates will enable installing Microsoft's latest operating system on Steam Deck, if that's the direction you want to go, though you don't have to wait for a stable release. They're actually available now in beta form.
The firmware upgrade is key because it adds fTPM support, which is baked into AMD's custom Zen 2 SoC that powers the handheld. Microsoft requires this for Windows 11 as an added layer of security, either from within the CPU or by way of a discrete TPM module. There are ways to bypass the TPM requirement, but the easiest path to installing Windows 11 is to have it enabled.
Here's the full changelog for the latest beta patch...
- Added messaging when a charger that doesn't meet the minimum bar is plugged in
- Added uncapped framerate setting in Quick Access menu > Performance
- Added fTPM support, enabling Windows 11 installation
- Added button combo: hold "..." + "Volume Down" to reset PD contract in the cases where Steam Deck gets stuck due to an incompatible Type-C device
- Updated power LED to dim a few seconds after power supply connection events for better experience in dark environments
- Improved compatibility for a number of Type-C docks and PSUs
- Improved battery life in idle or very low usage scenarios
- Improved stability
- Fixed issues where the touchscreen does not work after some boots
- Fixed compatibility with some SD cards specifically when used as boot devices.
- Fixed ACPI error spew in the kernel
Bear in mind that beta software and firmware can be buggy and lead to instability and other issues that, in theory, would be ironed out before a finalized release. However, one interesting thing to note with the latest beta build is that one of the bullet points above is "improved stability."
If you want to give it a go, you need to opt into the beta channel. You can do this by going to Settings > System and select Beta from the OS Update Channel section.
Valve also released a couple of stable client updates this week. Between the two, they add a host of improvements and fixes, including keyboard tweaks, input calibration, improved performance (less stuttering) when downloading images, and more.