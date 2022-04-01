Steam Deck Handheld Is Gaining TPM Support So Gamers Can Install Windows 11

Here's the full changelog for the latest beta patch...

Added messaging when a charger that doesn't meet the minimum bar is plugged in

Added uncapped framerate setting in Quick Access menu > Performance

Added fTPM support, enabling Windows 11 installation

Added button combo: hold "..." + "Volume Down" to reset PD contract in the cases where Steam Deck gets stuck due to an incompatible Type-C device

Updated power LED to dim a few seconds after power supply connection events for better experience in dark environments

Improved compatibility for a number of Type-C docks and PSUs

Improved battery life in idle or very low usage scenarios

Improved stability

Fixed issues where the touchscreen does not work after some boots

Fixed compatibility with some SD cards specifically when used as boot devices.

Fixed ACPI error spew in the kernel

Bear in mind that beta software and firmware can be buggy and lead to instability and other issues that, in theory, would be ironed out before a finalized release. However, one interesting thing to note with the latest beta build is that one of the bullet points above is "improved stability."





If you want to give it a go, you need to opt into the beta channel. You can do this by going to Settings > System and select Beta from the OS Update Channel section.



