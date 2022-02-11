MicroSD Card Deals Up To 60 Percent Off Bring More Storage To Your Switch And Steam Deck





As your games catalog grows, so too does your need for more storage (unless you fancy always having having to uninstall titles to make room for new ones). Fortunately, a lot of systems let you expand storage in some way. That includes the Nintendo Switch and Valve's upcoming Steam Deck that will being shipping later this month. Both systems accept microSD cards, several of which are on sale right now.





We should note we have not tested the Steam Deck yet, and so we can't say from experience how gaming from a microSD card compares to the built-in storage. However, a peek at some of the hands-on impressions around the web shows encouraging results. In some cases, gaming on a microSD cards proves nearly as fast as the SSD, as found on the two higher-end SKUs (the baseline Steam Deck sports eMMC storage).





Lexar PLAY 512GB microSD card that's on sale for (save 35%). It specifically mentions being compatible with the Nintendo Switch, in case that's concern. The 512GB model offers a lot more storage than either the original Switch (32GB) or newer OLED model (64GB), with rated read speeds of up to 150MB/s. Anyway, let's get to the deals. Shown up top is thethat's on sale for $61.99 at Amazon (save 35%). It specifically mentions being compatible with the Nintendo Switch, in case that's concern. The 512GB model offers a lot more storage than either the original Switch (32GB) or newer OLED model (64GB), with rated read speeds of up to 150MB/s.





Other capacities are on sale too...