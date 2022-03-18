Steam Deck Scalpers Are Charging Outrageous Prices On Ebay Because Of Course





Scalpers have been making out like gangbusters during the silicon shortage by selling things like graphics cards and game consoles at high markups on eBay. You can add Valve's recently released Steam Deck to the pile. That's not a new develop, but now that Steam Decks are out in the wild, scalpers are cashing in with "in-hand" listings at obscene prices.





Interestingly enough, pricing varies wildly from one listing to the next. Looking at listings that recently ended with a buyer, the flagship 512GB model has fetched between around $700 all the way up to $2,100 for console that are in-hand. It's anyone's guess where there is such a big pricing disparity, though one explanation could be fake bids intended to ruin auctions.





Whether that's actually the case or not, who really knows (besides the buyers and sellers involved). Some of the buyers are longtime members who actively buy and sell items on eBay. Bidding with no intention of paying can result in a suspension or ban from the platform. Likewise, there are measures sellers can take to mitigate the risk of an unpaid buyer, like requiring immediate payment using PayPal





Still, the risk is ever-present and it could account for some of the sold listings. Probably not all of them, though. And looking at current listings, scalpers are optimistic they can score a huge payday on in-hand Steam Deck consoles.





The first few listings that pop up having 'Buy It Now' or high bid prices of $1,399 or higher. And there are several listings with asking prices well north of $2,000. Those all represents massive markups over the MSRPs, which break down as follows...