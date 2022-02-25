Elden Ring Performance And Stuttering Problems? Try These Simple Fixes





From Software's latest dark fantasy epic, Elden Ring , is out now for PCs and consoles, and this writer spent over ten hours last night playing it. In a word, it's fantastic. It's not flawless, but if you like action RPGs, fantasy settings, or just video games in general, you owe it to yourself to play this masterpiece.

We note that it's not flawless because, aside from a few minor game design foibles, Elden Ring also has some technical troubles. On the PlayStation 5, there's an issue where savegame data may not be recorded properly if you put your system into rest mode while playing. Bandai Namco is aware of the issue and recommends that , until they get a fix out, players should save their game manually by exiting the application regularly.









Common issues with Elden Ring include an inability to launch the game, poor performance, and commonly, a persistent stuttering issue. On the first point, make sure you have all of your Windows updates, do a clean install of the latest graphics driver, and give your machine a fresh reboot for good measure. This author himself ran into this problem, and those steps resolved it for him. Some users have also suggested performing a clean install of Easy Anti-Cheat at the system level; you can find a guide on how to do that here





In Windows 10 or 11, search for and open "Graphics Settings" in the Start Search. Under "Graphics performance preference," click "Browse," and find the Elden Ring executable. This will be the file "eldenring.exe" in Steam\steamapps\common\ELDEN RING\Game\. After adding it to the list, click "Options" and select "High Performance."









In theory, that should only help users on laptops whose system is incorrectly selecting their integrated GPU to run the game, but many desktop users on Reddit have claimed that it improved their performance, so you might as well give it a shot if you're unsatisfied with the game's performance. Your mileage may vary, however.

Regarding the stuttering issue, it's true that the game's presentation simply isn't as smooth as it could be. We've observed this ourselves across several different system configurations. In our experience, most of the stuttering is very brief and doesn't interfere with gameplay very much.





Open Device Manager. The simplest way to do this is by holding the Windows logo key, tapping X, then releasing both and pressing the M key. Look for the category "Software devices," and expand it. Right-click on Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator and select "Disable device."







