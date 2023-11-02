Steam Deck's Shader Storage Limitation Is No Match For This 61TB SSD Mod

You could solve this problem by moving those files to your MicroSD card. You also could address the issue by upgrading your 64MB eMMC to a larger SSD; there are many M.2-2230 SSDs on the market now. What you probably shouldn't do is install a 61.44TB—yes, 61 terabyte—SSD into your Steam Deck.





Top and above images: StorageReview







The setup is even more absurd than it seems, because the gigantic Solidigm SSD draws far more power than an M.2 slot can provide, so the external enclosure also requires an ATX power supply hookup. That makes this configuration one of the more preposterous things we've seen done to a Steam Deck, but it's basically impossible to beat the results in terms of storage space.





From our review of the Solidigm D5-P5336 61.44TB Data Center SSD.

Indeed, you could download the entirety of multiple people's Steam libraries onto that SSD and never worry about space. Best of all, that drive is fully capable of meeting the 2.5 GB/s sustained transfer rate requirement of Microsoft's DirectStorage . Actually, it's capable of a lot more than that, but StorageReview notes that performance was limited to around 3.6 GB/second due to the PCIe 3.0 interface of the Steam Deck.





Seeing 55.7TB free in the Steam Deck OS is pretty funny.

Notably, besides imaging the SteamOS install onto the titanic 61TB SSD, no real setup or configuration was required—the machine simply detected the SSD and booted normally. That's not particularly surprising in light of the fact that the Steam Deck really is just a PC, though.





