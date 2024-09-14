Starlink To Light Up United Airlines With Glorious Broadband Internet
While SpaceX has dealt with a few issues concerning its satellites, such as a Falcon 9 failure dropping satellites in the wrong orbit, and a solar super storm causing massive satellite migration, the company has been making inroads with other companies to bring its broadband services to the masses. The latest alliance for Starlink is United Airlines.
In a press release, United Airlines remarked, “United customers will soon enjoy the same high-speed, low-latency internet service in the air that they enjoy on the ground.” The airline added, “United expects to have Starlink on all United aircraft, more than 1,000 planes, over the next several years.”
United’s new Starlink Wi-Fi service will include experiences such as live streaming, gaming, e-commerce, and allow for users to connect multiple devices. Live support with the United app will also be available.
“We’re excited to team up with United Airlines to transform the inflight experience,” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer at SpaceX. “With Starlink onboard your United flight, you’ll have access to the world’s most advanced high-speed internet from gate to gate, and all the miles in between.”
United added that inflight content will be available in over 20 languages, with the new United signature interiors including 16-inch HD touch screens in each United Polaris business class seat, 13-inch screens in every United First Class seat, and 10-inch screens in every United Economy seat. In addition, United’s new signature interior will also include Bluetooth connectivity, power in every seat, larger overhead bins, and LED lighting. The airline noted it has 100,000 seatback screens across its fleet, with plans to grow these numbers as the airline continues to take delivery of new airplanes and retrofit existing aircraft with its new United signature interiors.
One huge thing to add is United says Starlink service on United aircraft will be free to all United Airline travelers. Testing begins in early 2025 with the first passenger flights expected later next year.