Starfield Scams Prompt AMD To Issue A Warning About Fake Giveaways
With Bethesda's Starfield getting ready to head into early access later today, AMD is warning gamers to be aware of fake giveaways floating around the interstellar internet. Those who pre-purchase the Premium or Constellation Edition will be able to jump into the highly anticipated Starfield at 8pm ET tonight.
Starfield is making its final approach to SSDs all around the world, as gamers get ready to take the plunge into Bethesda's massive open-world game. But ahead of it being available for early access, AMD is giving gamers a warning to be wary of any giveaways that seem too good to be true for a custom AMD Starfield GPU. More specifically, those that are not directly affiliated with AMD or Bethesda.
Gamers replying to the post are thanking Murphy, with one posting, "Thanks for the heads up Bill." While another poses the question, "How about publish a list of partners so people know which giveaway is legit?"
The official giveaway is for an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX with custom Starfield-themed graphics. The official Starfield X/Twitter account is giving gamers a chance at winning one of these limited-edition GPUs, along with a Starfield-themed AMD CPU. The giveaway rules page for the giveaway lists the GPU with an ARV of $1498.00 and the CPU at $499.00. Another legit giveaway for the GPU and CPU bundle is by @robeytech on X/Twitter.
The moral of the story is that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. If you want to try and win one of these custom GPUs, make sure the giveaway is officially sponsored by AMD and Bethesda before giving out any of your personal information.