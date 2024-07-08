Spring Upgrade For iPhone To Bring A Much Better Siri And Apple Intelligence





The delayed features include the ability for Siri to interact with Apple’s apps, allowing users to complete tasks such as editing a photo by only interacting with Siri. Moreover, Gurman says that Siri will also “have the ability to understand what you’re looking at on your display, helping Siri determine what you want to do based on the context.”





These features are now slated to debut in Spring of next year with the iOS 18.4 update, after being rolled out in a beta to developers in January. Of course, all of this is assuming everything goes swimmingly during the beta period.





There have been several moments throughout the years where Siri was supposedly on track to get better and deliver a usable experience. However, the digital assistant has only managed to become stagnant and even backslide instead.





Seeing Apple’s presentation at this year’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference showing off the new and improved Siri made it exciting again, giving iPhones users a glimmer of hope. Although this latest report detailing the delay of some key features that might actually make it genuinely useful feels like it’s just business as usual for Siri.