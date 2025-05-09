CATEGORIES
Space Jaws: NASA Spots A Sneaky Black Hole Feasting On Hapless Stars

by Zak KillianFriday, May 09, 2025, 02:15 PM EDT
Somewhere out in the cosmic deep—about 600 million light-years away—a wayward monster has been caught in the act. Using a combo of the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, Hubble, and the NRAO Very Large Array, NASA has identified a 'wandering' supermassive black hole snacking on an unlucky star. The scene unfolded in what scientists call a Tidal Disruption Event (TDE), which is basically when a star gets too close to a black hole and is torn to shreds by tidal forces before being swallowed in a glorious burst of radiation. Think of it like space's version of a shark attack, except way messier and stretched out across the entire electromagnetic spectrum.

What makes this particular event extra spicy isn’t just the violence of it—it’s where it happened. Unlike most TDEs, which originate from black holes parked at the centers of galaxies, this one was offset. The black hole doing the eating is about a million times the mass of our Sun and sits a bit off to the side in its galaxy, not in the middle where you'd expect. That's a first in astronomy: an offset TDE. Meanwhile, the galaxy’s central black hole is more than 100 times larger, looming in the background like a cosmic kingpin that somehow didn’t notice—or didn’t care—that a rogue cousin was causing mayhem on the edge of town.

Even weirder? These two black holes aren't gravitationally bound as a binary pair. They share a galaxy but don’t seem to be interacting in any meaningful way. It’s like living with your ex in the same apartment building and just... not talking about it. Scientists think this smaller, wandering black hole might be the leftover core of a galaxy that merged long ago, still making its rounds through the cosmos without a leash.

tde artists concept
Above: Artist's concept of a TDE. Top: Actual photo from Hubble/Chandra Observatory. Images: NASA

The actual mechanics of a TDE are gnarly: as the doomed star approaches the black hole, it's stretched thin—"spaghettified" is the official term—by the difference in gravitational pull between its near and far sides. The shredded star debris forms a hot, glowing accretion disk around the black hole and blasts out radiation. That light show is what tipped NASA off in the first place.

Until now, astronomers hadn’t really considered offset TDEs as a thing worth hunting for, but this find changes that. It suggests that there could be loads of wandering black holes drifting through galaxies, occasionally lighting up like fireworks when they stumble across a meal. Keep your telescopes pointed, folks—Space Jaws might just be the first of many. If you're thirsty for more information, NASA has additional details in its blog post.
