Space Jaws: NASA Spots A Sneaky Black Hole Feasting On Hapless Stars
What makes this particular event extra spicy isn’t just the violence of it—it’s where it happened. Unlike most TDEs, which originate from black holes parked at the centers of galaxies, this one was offset. The black hole doing the eating is about a million times the mass of our Sun and sits a bit off to the side in its galaxy, not in the middle where you'd expect. That's a first in astronomy: an offset TDE. Meanwhile, the galaxy’s central black hole is more than 100 times larger, looming in the background like a cosmic kingpin that somehow didn’t notice—or didn’t care—that a rogue cousin was causing mayhem on the edge of town.
The actual mechanics of a TDE are gnarly: as the doomed star approaches the black hole, it's stretched thin—"spaghettified" is the official term—by the difference in gravitational pull between its near and far sides. The shredded star debris forms a hot, glowing accretion disk around the black hole and blasts out radiation. That light show is what tipped NASA off in the first place.
Until now, astronomers hadn’t really considered offset TDEs as a thing worth hunting for, but this find changes that. It suggests that there could be loads of wandering black holes drifting through galaxies, occasionally lighting up like fireworks when they stumble across a meal. Keep your telescopes pointed, folks—Space Jaws might just be the first of many. If you're thirsty for more information, NASA has additional details in its blog post.