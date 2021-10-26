Sony Xperia PRO-I Aims To Make You A Phone Photography Master With A Massive 1-Inch Lens





The sensor is an Exmor RS with a 2.4um pixel pitch, which should deliver extraordinary low light performance. The dual aperture (F2.0/F4.0) will make it easy to change the depth of field to create a picture to suit whatever the photographer is shooting for. So whether you want a bokeh filled background or just a clean image, you should be able to achieve both.









Keeping with Sony's commitment to content creators, it has added a new feature called Videography Pro. This feature includes creative settings in one location. Videographers will be able to adjust settings such as focus, exposure and white balance while shooting a movie. The feature can also be assigned to "shortcut key" on the side of the phone to make it easily accessible.







