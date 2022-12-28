CATEGORIES
Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones Drop To $279, Lowest Price Ever And More Awesome Deals

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:32 AM EDT
Front and side view of Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones on a black and gray gradient background.
Perform a Google search (or Bing search, if that's your thing) for the best noise cancelling headphones and you'll find that Sony often makes the cut with either its WH-1000XM4 or the newer WH-1000XM5. One reason the previous generation model still makes the cut is because the bang-for-buck is hard to beat. However, the WH-1000XM5 just plummeted in price on Amazon, making it a killer value for a mid-to-high end headset.

If you head over to Amazon, you can score Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for $279 (save 30 percent). This headset has never been cheaper, and to be clear, this is shipped and sold from Amazon (not a marketplace seller), and it's brand new, as opposed to be refurbished or recertified.

This is a $400 headset that, according to the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, dropped to $348 last month. Now is substantially cheaper, so long as you opt for the sliver color option (as shown above). This headset has earned praise for its excellent noise cancelling capability, as well as its overall comfort, sound quality, and battery life (up to 30 hours, with quick charging yielding 3 hours of playback after just 3 minutes).

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones (white and black) on a black and gray gradient background.

Another highly touted headset is the Bose QuietComfort 45, and it too is on sale—it's marked down to $249 on Amazon (24 percent off). Like Sony's offerings, the QuietComfort 45 consistently earns accolades for actively cancelling outside noise (though you can't tune the ANC like you can on Bose's Noise Cancelling 700 headset).

It's also earned a following for its exceptional comfort and lightweight design, adjustable EQ (which initially wasn't available when this headset launched but now is via the latest firmware update) to fine tune the listening experience, easy on-ear controls, and USB-C connectivity. Additionally, there are several color options to choose from, all of which are marked down...
The Eclipse Gray color option is currently sold out on Amazon, but available for the same discounted price at Best Buy (as linked above).


It's not just headphones that are on sale, so are some earbuds. One of them is Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)—you can snag these earbuds for $229 (save $20). Note that since Black Friday, Apple's latest generation earbuds have bounced between the current price and $199.99 a few times, so you could potentially save more if you wait. Either way, this is an excellent option.

We've been impressed with the active noise cancellation capability of the 1st generation AirPods Pro, and the latest model is purportedly twice as strong. Apple also upgraded the audio chip for better sound, added touch controls for adjusting the volume, and bumped up the battery life—Apple claims up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled (up from 4.5 hours), and up to 30 hours if factoring in the MagSafe charging case (up from 24 hours).

Here are some more audio deals...
If you spot an headset or earbuds deal we should know about, feel free to share in the comments section below!
