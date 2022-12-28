Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones Drop To $279, Lowest Price Ever And More Awesome Deals





Perform a Google search (or Bing search, if that's your thing) for the best noise cancelling headphones and you'll find that Sony often makes the cut with either its WH-1000XM4 or the newer WH-1000XM5. One reason the previous generation model still makes the cut is because the bang-for-buck is hard to beat. However, the WH-1000XM5 just plummeted in price on Amazon, making it a killer value for a mid-to-high end headset.





Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for . This headset has never been cheaper, and to be clear, this is shipped and sold from Amazon (not a marketplace seller), and it's brand new, as opposed to be refurbished or recertified. If you head over to Amazon, you can scorewireless headphones for $279 (save 30 percent) . This headset has never been cheaper, and to be clear, this is shipped and sold from Amazon (not a marketplace seller), and it's brand new, as opposed to be refurbished or recertified.





This is a $400 headset that, according to the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, dropped to $348 last month. Now is substantially cheaper, so long as you opt for the sliver color option (as shown above). This headset has earned praise for its excellent noise cancelling capability, as well as its overall comfort, sound quality, and battery life (up to 30 hours, with quick charging yielding 3 hours of playback after just 3 minutes).













Bose QuietComfort 45, and it too is on sale—it's marked down to (24 percent off). Like Sony's offerings, the QuietComfort 45 consistently earns accolades for actively cancelling outside noise (though you can't tune the ANC like you can on Bose's Noise Cancelling 700 headset). Another highly touted headset is the, and it too is on sale—it's marked down to $249 on Amazon (24 percent off). Like Sony's offerings, the QuietComfort 45 consistently earns accolades for actively cancelling outside noise (though you can't tune the ANC like you can on Bose's Noise Cancelling 700 headset).





It's also earned a following for its exceptional comfort and lightweight design, adjustable EQ (which initially wasn't available when this headset launched but now is via the latest firmware update) to fine tune the listening experience, easy on-ear controls, and USB-C connectivity. Additionally, there are several color options to choose from, all of which are marked down...