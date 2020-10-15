Sony Causes Uproar Over PS5 Voice Recording Capabilities For Chat Moderation

Furthermore, it seems your voice and conversations constitute “User Generated Content,” which Sony Interactive Entertainment has a free license to.

6.2. User Generated Content. We may provide functionality that allows you to create, post, or transmit content such as text, messages, comments, screenshots, pictures, photographs, voice, music, videos, streams, gameplay and game-related information and other materials created by you or others, and/or shared by you or others, via PSN or select Third-Party Services (“UGC”). By utilizing such functionality, you grant SIE a royalty-free, perpetual, global license to use, distribute, copy, modify, display, and publish your UGC for any reason, without further notice or payment to you or any third parties.