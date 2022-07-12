Nikon Allegedly Nixes Future DSLR Camera Releases To Focus On A Mirrorless Future





Image Credit: Nikon



Japanese camera maker Nikon could be looking at scrapping any new SLR (single-lens reflex) camera models in favor of mirrorless cameras. The move is said to be due to the ever increasing move toward mirrorless offerings and the expanded performance of smartphone cameras.





When it comes to photography, the saying is "the best camera is the one you have with you." This has made smartphones the go to for most people since you typically always have your phone with you. Many professional and enthusiast photographers have traded in their trusty DLSRs in favor of the lighter and smaller mirrorless cameras. All of this seems to be leading Nikon to move away from making any new DSLR camera models.





Smartphone cameras have been making tremendous leaps in performance over the last few years, mainly due to software enhancements. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a powerful camera array that features a 108MP f/2.4 3x telephoto lens. With more smartphone makers upping their camera game as well, it is easy to see why many people are opting not to buy an additional camera, when the one in their pocket is more than capable of capturing the photos they desire.





Nikkei Asia says that Nikon is feeling the pressure from people sticking with their smartphone cameras and opting for the smaller and lighter mirrorless cameras. Therefore, it says Nikon has decided that while it will continue to produce and market existing DSLR models, it will not be producing any new models. The company will instead look to offer mirrorless cameras with more features in order to compete.





Last month Nikon announced that it would be discontinuing two of its more affordable DSLRs, the D3500 and D5600, stating it wanted to focus more on its "mid to high end cameras and lenses, targeted at professional and hobbyist photographers." According to Nikkei, Nikon sold more than 400,000 SLR cameras last year.





In a statement regarding the company deciding to move away from SLRs, Nikon did not confirm or deny the reports. It stated, "This media article is only speculation and Nikon has made no announcement in this regards. Nikon is continuing the production, sales and service of digital SLR."