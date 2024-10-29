CATEGORIES
Sony Teases PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Edition Stock Refresh For Today

by Paul LillyTuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:32 AM EDT
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital 30th Anniversary Edition console on a retail box.
Despite the best (or at least some) efforts by Sony, scalpers still managed to get their greedy paws on preorders for its upcoming PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Edition consoles and accessories, as evidenced by highly inflated listings at places like eBay. The good news is, you still have opportunities to score these retro-themed and limited edition items at MSRP, with your next shot likely coming later today.

How to do we know this? Sony has updated some of its 30th Anniversary Edition listings on its PlayStation Direct portal to reflect incoming inventory drops. One of the items is the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle ($499.99), which comprises a gray-themed PS5 Digital console and related accessories, including a themed DualSense controller, console cover for an optional disc drive add-on, vertical stand, PlayStation-themed cable ties, stickers, and various other odds and ends.

Screenshot of PlayStation Direct's listing for the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition bundle.

It's not currently in stock at the time of this writing, but Sony has added a message to the PS5 listing that reads, "Please check back on October 29th from 9 AM PDT." For your best shot at scoring one, we suggest being signed into your account ahead of time and making sure that all of your account details are up to date. Then start hitting the refresh button a little ahead of 9:00 AM PDT (12:00 PM EDT). Also note that it's possible Sony will stagger the inventory drop throughout the day.

You can also try your luck at Amazon and Best Buy, in case either or both retailers happen to offer up more preorder stock today as well.

Sony DualSense wireless controller (30th Anniversary Edition)

At least one other possible stock refresh that appears scheduled for today is the DualSense Wireless Controller - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition ($79.99), which contains the same message on its PlayStation Direct store page. Like the themed PS5 console, the limited edition DualSense controller sports the same throwback gray color scheme, which pays homage to the original PlayStation console that was released way back in December 1994.

Likewise, you'll want to start hitting the refresh button just ahead of the possible stock refresh. It also wouldn't hurt to check themed DualSense listings at places like Amazon and Best Buy today as well, just in case.

Both of these items release on November 21, 2024.
