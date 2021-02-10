Sony PS5 DualSense Controller Drift Sparks Class Action Lawsuit Talks





Back in late December, we reported on some troubling issues that Sony PlayStation 5 owners were having with their DualSense controllers. At the time, it was reported that the adaptive triggers -- which are the hot new feature of the DualSense controller -- were prone to failure . The problem seemed to mostly stem from a rather undersized spring used for the controller's triggers.

However, the DualSense controller is now coming under fire for a separate issue. The law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP is investigating the potential for launching a class action lawsuit over joystick drift with the DualSense controller. Joystick drift is nothing new in the gaming world, with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons being the most recent recipient of negative attention for this problem.





"CSK&D is investigating a potential class action based upon reports that Sony PS5 DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 console can experience drift issues and/or fail prematurely," states the laws firm. "Specifically, it is reported that the joystick on certain PS5 DualSense controllers will automatically register movement when the joystick is not being controlled and interfere with gameplay."

CSK&D is seeking input from PS5 owners that are currently experiencing joystick drift issues, and will decide from there whether to pursue legal action against Sony.