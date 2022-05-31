Sony PlayStation VR2: Specs, Sense Controller And Everything We Know So Far
Fan's of Sony's PlayStation Virtual Reality (PSVR) headset have been patiently waiting on an updated version. Here is what we know so far about that long awaited upgrade for the PlayStation 5 console.
DesignThe PSVR 2 headset will have the same black and white color scheme as the PS5 console, and will feature a lens adjustment dial to help users line up the panels with their eyes. It will also include four visible cameras on the front of the headset, which will allow for the inside-out tracking to track the movement of your head without the need for external sensors. This latest version should provide a noticeable upgrade in terms of tracking accuracy.
SpecsThe company confirmed that the PSVR 2 will feature a 4K HDR OLED in-headset display during CES 2022. This includes an expanded field of view so you will be able to see more of the display at one time.
It will have the same 120Hz refresh rate as the original, which remains competitive with the Quest 2 with the same refresh rate. Sony has also confirmed that the headset will use foveated rendering technology, which uses eye-tracking technology to improve the overall image quality of what a user is viewing, while also saving on resources on rendered objects in your peripheral vision.
One big difference between the PSVR 2 and the Quest 2 is the lack of being able to use the headset wirelessly. This is due to the fact that the PSVR 2 does not have an internal CPU or GPU, and thus requires a wired connection to the PS5 to function.
ControllersAlong with a revamped headset, the PSVR 2 will also have newly designed controllers, touted as having a "focus on great ergonomics". The Sense controllers will have a more rounded look that will allow for constant human contact for haptic feedback, similar to the DualSense controllers.
The controllers will include a PlayStation button, action buttons, an analogue stick, trigger, and a button where your thumb tends to rest naturally. Adaptive triggers will deliver various simulated sensations, such as resistance as you push down to pull a bow, or when you run your vehicle through thick mud.
In terms of charging the controllers, they will feature the same USB-C type port used by PS5's DualSense controllers.
GamesSony announced last week that its next State of Play will be June 2nd at 3 p.m. PT, and will include a sneak peek at upcoming PSVR 2 games. While it appears only a small portion of the event will be dedicated to the PSVR 2, it is the first new information directly from Sony in relation to its VR 2 games since it previously confirmed that a Horizon Zero Dawn VR game was in the works for the new headset.
Release Date and PricingIn terms of when the PSVR 2 will release, Sony has not given a launch date yet. However, it would not be surprising if the headset made its debut before the end of the year. With Sony also revealing that it hopes to launch 20 games alongside the headset, it would be a smart move on Sony's behalf to have a "Holiday 2022" release if possible.
Pricing for the headset is another relative unknown at this point. The current version can still be found listed for around $250, including bundles at the same price. Meta's Quest 2 VR headset sells for $299/$399 for the 128/256GB versions. Therefore, it would not be surprising if Sony keeps the PSVR 2 headset around the same price as the original in order to remain a more affordable option than Meta
Top Image Credit: Sony/PlayStation