Sony Direct's PlayStation 5 Holiday Restock Is Invite-Only, Here's How To Get On The List





If you're reading this, chances are you have been trying to score a PlayStation 5 to no avail. Like the Xbox Series X|S (and now Nintendo's Switch OLED ), the PS5 is almost always out of stock. Well, good news, maybe—Sony is planning a PS5 restock in its own webstore for the holiday season, though it is by invite-only, meaning you need to be on the list to have a shot at getting one.





All you have to do is register, and then wait (and hope). Sony says it will have a "limited amount of PS5 consoles" to offer up for sale during the holiday season, though precisely how many is not known. Inevitably, not everyone who registers will end up being selected, because if that were the case, it would mean the shortage is over. And it's not, sadly.





When registering, make sure the email address you use is the same one that is tied to your PlayStation Network ID (yes, you need one of those as well). You also have to be opted in to receive PlayStation emails, so there are your caveats.





Well, some one them. The biggest caveat is that only Sony knows the exact details of its selection process. It doesn't sound like this is a random drawing or a first-come, first-served type of deal.













"Our selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities," Sony says. "Registrations will begin receiving invitations starting November 2021. If you are selected, we will contact you via email with the date, time, and instructions for purchasing a PS5 console. If you do not receive an email, you were not selected."





That's pretty vague, so make of that what you will. If you end up being selected, you will have a limited amount of time to make a purchase (Sony hasn't said exactly how long), with the following items up for grabs...