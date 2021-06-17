CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillThursday, June 17, 2021, 10:22 AM EDT

Sony Launches Its First PS5 System Software Beta Program, Sign-Up ASAP

If you're one of the lucky gamers out there with a PlayStation 5 hooked up to your big-screen TV, we've got even more good news for you. Sony just announced that it would launch its first-ever beta program for PlayStation 5 software updates.

Microsoft has long offered its Xbox Insider Program for console gamers, so we're surprised that it took Sony this long to jump on the bandwagon. Such programs give gamers early access to upcoming software features and companies like Microsoft and Sony a larger pool of "test subjects" to pinpoint potential bugs and incompatibilities.

According to Sony, PlayStation 5 gamers selected for the beta can "test new console features before the next major system update later this year." Participants will need to be at least 18 years of age, and the beta will be limited to residents in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

"If you're selected to be part of the program, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to download the beta version of the next system software," Sony writes. "In order to sign up, you'll need a PS5 console with an internet connection and a PlayStation Network account."

Sony states that once accepted into this initial beta for the next major software update, testers may have the opportunity to receive future beta releases automatically. Since we're talking about pre-release software, there's always the potential for something to go wrong with an update. To combat this, Sony says that beta participants will have the ability to restore their PlayStation 5 to a release-channel build at any time.

You can register for the PlayStation 5 software beta program by visiting this website. However, we must caution that registering doesn't guarantee that you'll be selected for the program. Sony likely has limited slots available -- at least initially -- so we'd suggest that you act sooner rather than later if you're receptive to testing unfinished software on your console.

For those that don't already have a PlayStation 5, your next chance to score one is happening later this afternoon in the United States.

