Watch Sony Drive Its Afeela EV Car Concept Using A PS5 DualSense Controller At CES

As we covered previously, the Afeela EV concept is a collaboration between Honda and Sony. In its fifth CES outing, the car made its on-stage appearance with Izumi Kawanishi, Sony Honda Mobility president and COO, at the helm. Except that instead of driving the car from within, Kawanishi casually controlled the car with a DualSense controller from the other end of the stage.





Before anyone begins fantasizing of controlling their future Afeela purchase with a gaming controller or phone (a la quadcopter), the Sony executive clearly states that this exercise was "for the purpose of the tech showcase only." Nonetheless, he added that "we believe that software can define new function and value. We want to redefine the relationship between people and mobility."

Honda-Sony Afeela EV