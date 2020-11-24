CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdTuesday, November 24, 2020, 02:10 PM EDT

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan On PS5 Supply: 'Absolutely Everything Is Sold'

Console shortages have been a problem lately, and while people could blame it on artificial limits or the pandemic, perhaps the answer is simpler. In an interview with a Russian publication, Sony CEO Jim Ryan claims the supply and demand issue would have happened no matter what when it comes to the PlayStation 5. Whatever you end up believing, consoles are sold out, competition is tough, and CEOs are left to clean up the mess.

When asked about the sales of the PS5, Jim Ryan reports that the launch of the PS5 has been “difficult,” but at this point, “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold.” Now, rather than focusing on increasing demand, he is focusing on increasing supply to meet the demand. Also, barring a pandemic, the PS5 launch and console itself would have not likely been different, though Sony may have ended up with a few more consoles to sell. He told the publication Tass that “the guys on the production/manufacturing side have worked miracles,” so the PS5 could get to market.
Sony CEO Jim Ryan

When it comes to the competition, Ryan does not like to view it as a “console war” but as a simple competition. As for Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax, Sony will sit back and see what happens as it is out of its hands. Concerning Xbox’s Game Pass, Sony may have news coming soon about a new service, but for now, PlayStation Now is the way to go.

Ultimately, if Ryan is to be believed, the PS5 launch went about as well as it could have given the circumstances. Even though some people could not get a PS5 and perhaps still cannot, Sony is working to rectify the supply issues.

