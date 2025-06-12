Solar Orbiter Captures Jaw-Dropping First Images Of Sun's South Pole
In February of this year, the Solar Orbiter, a collaborative mission between ESA and NASA, made a strategic journey to tilt its orbit, gradually moving out of the ecliptic plane where Earth and other solar observatories reside, the idea being to reach a vantage point which allowed the spacecraft to peer at the Sun's poles. The initial images, captured in March from an angle of 15 to 17 degrees below the solar equator, specifically focus on the turbulent south pole.
Scientists are particularly intrigued by what the Solar Orbiter's array of imaging instrument has revealed about the Sun's magnetic field at the south pole. Instead of a clear, single polarity typically associated with a magnetic pole, the images show a "mess"—a complex mixture of both north AND south magnetic polarities. This chaotic state is characteristic of the Sun currently being at solar maximum, a period of heightened activity when its magnetic field is on the verge of flipping.
Professor Carole Mundell, ESA's Director of Science, said "these new unique views from our Solar Orbiter mission are the beginning of a new era of solar science." The mission's ability to observe the Sun from this perspective is expected to significantly improve our ability to predict space weather, providing critical data for safeguarding satellites and power grids on Earth.