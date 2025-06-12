CATEGORIES
home News

Solar Orbiter Captures Jaw-Dropping First Images Of Sun's South Pole

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 12, 2025, 11:29 AM EDT
hero sun south pole
The European Space Agency's (ESA) Solar Orbiter spacecraft has delivered the first-ever close-up images of the Sun's enigmatic polar regions. Released this week, these historic images offer a never-before-seen view at areas of the Sun previously hidden from Earth-bound telescopes that always point at the equatorial region.

solar orbiter sa1

In February of this year, the Solar Orbiter, a collaborative mission between ESA and NASA, made a strategic journey to tilt its orbit, gradually moving out of the ecliptic plane where Earth and other solar observatories reside, the idea being to reach a vantage point which allowed the spacecraft to peer at the Sun's poles. The initial images, captured in March from an angle of 15 to 17 degrees below the solar equator, specifically focus on the turbulent south pole.

spice image1

Scientists are particularly intrigued by what the Solar Orbiter's array of imaging instrument has revealed about the Sun's magnetic field at the south pole. Instead of a clear, single polarity typically associated with a magnetic pole, the images show a "mess"—a complex mixture of both north AND south magnetic polarities. This chaotic state is characteristic of the Sun currently being at solar maximum, a period of heightened activity when its magnetic field is on the verge of flipping. 

small south pole sun1
View of Sun's south Pole by ESA's Solar Orbiter

Additionally, the Solar Orbiter's Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) and Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE) instruments have provided multi-wavelength observations of the Sun's atmosphere, revealing its million-degree corona and allowing scientists to track the movement of plasma. SPICE, in particular, has achieved the first Doppler measurements of solar material velocity, mapping the speed and direction of carbon ions in the Sun's transition region.

Professor Carole Mundell, ESA's Director of Science, said "these new unique views from our Solar Orbiter mission are the beginning of a new era of solar science." The mission's ability to observe the Sun from this perspective is expected to significantly improve our ability to predict space weather, providing critical data for safeguarding satellites and power grids on Earth.

Who knows what else experts will discover as the Solar Orbiter continues its "stairway to heaven"—gradually increasing its orbital inclination for even more detailed polar views by the end of the year.
Tags:  mars, ESA, astronomy, mars-orbiter
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment