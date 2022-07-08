Snapchat Just Poached US Secret Service Chief Murray To Head Its Security Arm
Secret Service Director James Murray has left his post in order to take over as the Chief Security Officer for Snap Inc. The 27-year veteran will serve his last day with the storied security service on July 30, 2022.
The Secret Service is the cream of the crop when it comes to security. It undertakes protecting the President of the United States, as well as many others who hold high position offices. James Murray, who has been front and center for the service for quite some time, had expressed his looking forward to retirement "for some time", according to a senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official who spoke with The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity. But it seems retirement will have to wait a while longer, as the soon-to-be former Secret Service Director will be leading security efforts for Snap Inc., parent company of Snapchat.
In a statement posted on the Secret Service's website, the agency stated Murray "helped the agency navigate the unique challenges presented by the historic COVID-19 pandemic" while continuing to perform "its integrated mission of providing protection to senior elected leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial structure."
The agency has not been without its share of controversy, however. While best known for protecting presidents and their families, agents have been accused of multiple things over the last decade, including a prostitution scandal. Other issues have included missteps when it came to White House security during the Obama era, and accusations of politicization during Trump's time in office.
The White House issued a statement in regards to Murray, saying in part, "Jim embodies the meaning of service over self, and protected the families of US presidents like they were part of his own."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that Miller's exiting from the Secret Service has been on the cards since April. Jean-Pierre insisted the move was in no way related to the congressional hearings concerning the January 6 attacks.
Jean-Pierre has declined to comment on who might replace Murray as the Director of the Secret Service. However, when asked if President Biden would name the first black director, she pointed to the president's commitment to diversity.
"I'm not going to get ahead of the process, but as you know this is a president that prides himself on making sure that we have equity, that we have inclusion," remarked Jean-Pierre.
Once he begins his stint with Snap, Murray will report to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, according to the The Verge. Murray's new role with Snap Inc. will include helping protect the safety and security of Snap employees and work with law enforcement when necessary, according to Snap.
Top Image Credit: MrJayW from Pixabay