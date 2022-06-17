Snapchat Is Testing A Paid Plus Tier, Here's What It Gets You
Snap is currently testing out a new paid subscription plan called Snapchat Plus. The new paid tier will give users early access to new features, as well as other abilities.
Snapchat is a tremendously popular social network that allows users to send messages to others and use all sorts of different filters to create unique, and often humorous, photos. Now Snap, its parent company, is testing out a new paid tier for its customers that will give them added features and benefits. Snapchat Plus will allow people to pin a friend as a #1 BFF, get access to exclusive Snapchat icons, display a special badge on their profiles, and more.
In a statement to The Verge, Snap spokesperson Liz Markman stated, "We're doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We're excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community."
App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi posted on his Twitter account some information concerning the new subscription. According to the tweets, Snap is testing out the ability to pin a friend as a #1 BFF, see your orbit with BFF, see your Friend's whereabouts in the last 24 hours, as well as other features and benefits.
Paluzzi also tweeted what the new paid subscription will cost. According to the tweet, Snapchat Plus will cost about 4.59 Euros a month and 45.99 Euros a year (about $4.85 and $48.50 in US currency, respectively). As with anything of this nature, those prices can change before it is actually released
As the landscape for social media apps continues to evolve, and the way platforms they are used on change how they operate, companies are looking for new ways of monetizing its products. Other apps, such as Telegram and Twitter, have added or confirmed working on new paid subscriptions as well.
What do you think of the new paid tier for Snapchat? Do you think the added benefits make it worthwhile? Let us know down in the comments.