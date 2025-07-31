Skechers Releases 'Find My Skechers' Sneakers With A Built-In AirTag Slot
The new sneakers, available in a variety of styles for toddlers and young children, incorporate a small, circular slot underneath the insole of one shoe. This compartment, secured by a screw-shut lid, is perfectly sized for an Apple AirTag (sold separately), ensuring the tracker remains concealed and comfortable for the wearer. Skechers emphasizes that the design prevents the child from feeling the tracker while wearing the shoes.
While the concept of using AirTags to track children isn't entirely new—many parents have improvised by attaching them to backpacks or clothing, just to name a few alternatives—the placement within the shoe offers several advantages: it's less likely to be lost or intentionally removed by the child, and it provides a more discreet tracking method compared to external clips or accessories.
The AirTag itself leverages Apple's vast Find My network, which consists of hundreds of millions of Apple devices worldwide. When an AirTag is within Bluetooth range of any device on this network, it anonymously relays its location to iCloud, allowing the user/parent to view its whereabouts through the Find My app on their iPhone. This crowdsourced tracking method has proven to provide remarkably accurate location data, which is particularly useful in this context when children are at a crowded amusement park, a busy mall, or simply out in the neighborhood.
Priced between $52 and $58, the Find My Skechers shoes are designed to be durable and machine washable, though the company suggests that the IP67-rated AirTag be removed before cleaning. The collection features various colors and designs, of course. As the back-to-school season approaches, the Find My Skechers line presents an intriguing option for parents seeking innovative ways to keep tabs on their little ones.
By the way, the Apple AirTag ($25.99, normally $29.99) and a four-pack ($79.98, normally $99) are on sale right now. If you like the Find My Sketchers idea but wish they made them for adults (most useful for keeping tabs on folks with Alzheimer's), you can find replacement insoles ($11.67, normally $14.59) with hidden AirTag compartments as well.