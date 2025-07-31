Skechers Releases 'Find My Skechers' Sneakers With A Built-In AirTag Slot





Afraid of losing track of your kids and/or their shoes? Skechers has introduced its new Find My Skechers line of children's shoes, featuring a hidden compartment designed to house an Apple AirTag tracker. Sketchers believes that this feature will provide parents with a greater peace of mind, allowing them to track their child's location using Apple's Find My network.



The new sneakers, available in a variety of styles for toddlers and young children, incorporate a small, circular slot underneath the insole of one shoe. This compartment, secured by a screw-shut lid, is perfectly sized for an Apple AirTag (sold separately), ensuring the tracker remains concealed and comfortable for the wearer. Skechers emphasizes that the design prevents the child from feeling the tracker while wearing the shoes.



While the concept of using AirTags to track children isn't entirely new—many parents have improvised by attaching them to backpacks or clothing, just to name a few alternatives—the placement within the shoe offers several advantages: it's less likely to be lost or intentionally removed by the child, and it provides a more discreet tracking method compared to external clips or accessories.







