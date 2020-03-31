SiriusXM Premium Makes Social Distancing Easier By Going Free Until May 15





Depending on where you live in the world, you may find yourself in the midst of a stay-at-home order. Even if one does not exist in your area, health professionals are strongly urging the public at large to practice social distancing in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. If you find yourself going stir crazy during these wild times we live in, one thing you can do is tune into SiriusXM and listen to premium content at no charge.





Howard Stern, one of the streaming service's biggest draws, announced the freebie offer during one of his recent broadcasts. SiriusXM then issued a press release, confirming that users in North America can access its more than 300 channels at no charge starting immediately. The free offer runs through May 15, 2020.





"With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone," said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO. "In the days ahead, we hope it's a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning."





SiriusXM is home to a wide variety of content, including various music genres, news and information channels, sports channels, and so froth.













Current subscribers already have access to this kind of content, obviously, and it does not appear they will be get any relief on their bill (or an extension to their subscription). However, anyone who is not already a subscriber can download the SiriusXM app on their Android ( Play Store ) or iOS device ( App Store ), or navigate to SiriusXM.com/streamfree to begin listening for free.





No credit card is required to enjoy to take advantage of the offer, nor is does it require a commitment. Basically, just download the app or head to the streaming page and start listening. Kudos for SiriusXM for doing this.

