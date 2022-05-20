Ultrathin Silicon Nanowire Breakthrough Could Solve The Biggest Problem In CPU Design





As transistors continue to get smaller and smaller, their power consumption is decreasing at a slower rate than their density. That means that the thermal density of new processors is going up over time, and worse, newer fabrication methods like Gate-All-Around-Field-Effect-Transistors (GAAFETs) are actually worse for thermal conductivity than prior methods.





Junqiao Wu and Joel Ager, the co-authors of the paper.







Likewise, the thermal conductivity of natural silicon actually suffers significantly from heavier isotopes of silicon (silicon-29 and silicon-30) that are mixed into the silicon-28 that makes up the bulk of the material. These heavier isotopes act as barricades that cause the moving phonons (the heat energy) to slow down, change course, or disperse, interrupting their flow through the material.







