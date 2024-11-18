CATEGORIES
Watch This Shelby Cobra Replica Dust Ford Mustang And Dodge Viper In A Drag Race Showdown

by Aaron LeongMonday, November 18, 2024, 11:40 AM EDT
A hugely-popular British YouTube auto channel recently pitted three identically-horsepowered big American nameplates in its tried-and-true drag race format with some interesting (and perhaps predictable) results. The cars in question were a Shelby Cobra CSX 10000, a Ford Mustang GT, and a Dodge Viper GTS—they were pitted against each other first in a drag race, then a half-mile rolling race, and capped with a 100 mph to zero brake test.


CarWow, a UK-based YouTube automotive channel fronted by Mat Watson, released a new video showcasing three American rivals in three different races at the usual CarWow airstrip. The assemble couldn't be more varied (apart from nearly identical horsepower), ranging from an unspecified model year Shelby-certified replica Cobra CSX 10000, 2019 Ford Mustang GT, and an SR II Dodge Viper GTS. 

The Cobra CSX 10000 stomps the ground with a stout 454 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque from a modern Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8, sent to the rear wheels without the aid of any modern stability or driver assistance systems. There are currently a little over 6,000 units around the world, so it's quite the rare beast. The show says the price of the tested car is around $246,000. Ooof.

A 2019 Mustang GT (S550) represented Ford, also with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which can throw down 454 horses and 383 lb-ft to the rear (for pedants, GTs sold in the U.K. were detuned from the 460 hp/420 lb-ft versions we got here in the United States). Watson states the price of the car to be the equivalent of nearly $70,000. That's $33K more than what it sold for locally. Double ooof.

Also on site was the second generation RWD Dodge Viper GTS producing 450 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque from its 8.0-liter V10. 

The first race was the drag race. The Shelby, being the lightest of the lot at 2,204 lbs, pipped the others to the finish line with a time of 12.5 seconds, followed by the Viper (12.7 seconds), and the Mustang (13.6 seconds). In the half-mile rolling race, the larger grunt from the V10 likely helped the Viper charge ahead of the Cobra and Mustang respectively. In the final brake test from 100 to zero mph, the modern Mustang was quite a bit quicker than the squirrely Cobra, with the Viper taking the furthest distance to come to a full stop.
